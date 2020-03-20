TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $31.55 after AMTD shares went up by 1.28% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:AMTD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.15.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] sitting at +47.47 and its Gross Margin at +91.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.20%. These measurements indicate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.00%. Its Return on Equity is 26.44, and its Return on Assets is 5.42. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AMTD financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 21.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.25 and P/E Ratio of 8.79. These metrics all suggest that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] earns $651,637 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.15.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has 628.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $19.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.70 to 56.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 14.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.