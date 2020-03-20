Tenneco Inc. [TEN] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $2.91 after TEN shares went down by -10.19% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Tenneco Inc. [NYSE:TEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Tenneco Inc. [TEN] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TEN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.91, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tenneco Inc. [TEN] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tenneco Inc. [TEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tenneco Inc. [TEN] sitting at 0.20% and its Gross Margin at 14.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.33. Tenneco Inc. [TEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.39.

Tenneco Inc. [TEN] has 84.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 274.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.76 to 26.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.39, which indicates that it is 29.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.77. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tenneco Inc. [TEN] a Reliable Buy?

Tenneco Inc. [TEN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.