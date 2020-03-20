The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] shares went lower by -0.09% from its previous closing of 31.82, now trading at the price of $31.79, also subtracting -0.03 points. Is SCHW stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.1 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SCHW shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.15B float and a 11.92% run over in the last seven days. SCHW share price has been hovering between 51.65 and 28.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.86.

Fundamental Analysis of The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] sitting at 41.10% and its Gross Margin at 91.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.90. These measurements indicate that The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] has 1.47B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 46.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.00 to 51.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 13.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.