The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] opened at $7.66 and closed at $8.07 a share within trading session on 03/19/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.95% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $7.59.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] had 4.24 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.05M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 22.65%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.67%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 6.79 during that period and GPS managed to take a rebound to 27.00 in the last 52 weeks.

The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding The Gap Inc. [GPS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Gap Inc. [GPS] is sitting at 2.59. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.59.

Fundamental Analysis of The Gap Inc. [GPS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Gap Inc. [GPS] sitting at 8.20% and its Gross Margin at 37.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

The Gap Inc. [GPS] has 406.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.79 to 27.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 22.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.71. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Gap Inc. [GPS] a Reliable Buy?

The Gap Inc. [GPS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.