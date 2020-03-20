The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] saw a change by 27.70% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $33.52. The company is holding 402.39M shares with keeping 355.38M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 76.05% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -46.58% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -45.45%, trading +76.05% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 402.39M shares valued at 7.86 million were bought and sold.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [NYSE:HIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.25.

Fundamental Analysis of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] sitting at +13.96, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.30%. Its Return on Equity is 14.20, and its Return on Assets is 3.11. These metrics suggest that this The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 29.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.36 and P/E Ratio of 5.93. These metrics all suggest that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.31. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] has 402.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.04 to 62.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 27.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] a Reliable Buy?

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.