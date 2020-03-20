The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] opened at $21.31 and closed at $21.55 a share within trading session on 03/18/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.34% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $20.61.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] had 2.89 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.95M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.55%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.63%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $17.93 during that period and WU managed to take a rebound to $28.44 in the last 52 weeks.

The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.55.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Western Union Company [WU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Western Union Company [WU] sitting at +17.01 and its Gross Margin at +37.39, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.00%. These measurements indicate that The Western Union Company [WU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 37.50%. Its Return on Assets is 11.92.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 101.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.59.

The Western Union Company [WU] has 434.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.93 to 28.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 9.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Western Union Company [WU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Western Union Company [WU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.