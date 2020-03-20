Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] gained by 0.58% on the last trading session, reaching $24.27 price per share at the time. Twitter Inc. represents 914.32M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 22.06B with the latest information.

The Twitter Inc. traded at the price of $24.27 with 13.02 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TWTR shares recorded 19.71M.

Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Twitter Inc. [TWTR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Twitter Inc. [TWTR] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Fundamental Analysis of Twitter Inc. [TWTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Twitter Inc. [TWTR] sitting at 10.50% and its Gross Margin at 67.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.40. These measurements indicate that Twitter Inc. [TWTR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has 914.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.00 to 45.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.40, which indicates that it is 16.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Twitter Inc. [TWTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Twitter Inc. [TWTR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.