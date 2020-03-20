U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] opened at $32.33 and closed at $33.21 a share within trading session on 03/19/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.64% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $31.67.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] had 5.43 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 8.90M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.99%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.63%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 30.00 during that period and USB managed to take a rebound to 61.11 in the last 52 weeks.

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding U.S. Bancorp [USB], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for U.S. Bancorp [USB] is sitting at 2.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.64.

Fundamental Analysis of U.S. Bancorp [USB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for U.S. Bancorp [USB] sitting at 66.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.60. These measurements indicate that U.S. Bancorp [USB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] has 1.74B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 57.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.00 to 61.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 11.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.89. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is U.S. Bancorp [USB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of U.S. Bancorp [USB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.