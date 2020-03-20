Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] saw a change by 3.56% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $21.22. The company is holding 2.00B shares with keeping 1.46B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 54.78% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -54.93% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -49.38%, trading +54.56% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 2.00B shares valued at 44.8 million were bought and sold.

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.59.

Fundamental Analysis of Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] sitting at -57.60% and its Gross Margin at 32.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -60.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has 2.00B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 40.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.71 to 47.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] a Reliable Buy?

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.