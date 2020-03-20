Under Armour Inc.[UA] stock saw a move by -3.25% on Thursday, touching 7.68 million. Based on the recent volume, Under Armour Inc. stock traders appear to be active.

Under Armour Inc. [UA] stock additionally went down by -8.46% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -46.46% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of UA stock is set at -57.84% by far, with shares price recording returns by -57.14% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, UA shares showcased -57.60% decrease. UA saw 24.55 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 6.80 compared to high within the same period of time.

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Under Armour Inc. [UA] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UA an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Under Armour Inc. [UA] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Under Armour Inc. [UA]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.05.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Under Armour Inc. [UA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 54.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Under Armour Inc. [UA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.28 and P/E Ratio of 38.51. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.80 to 24.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.97. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Under Armour Inc. [UA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Under Armour Inc. [UA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.