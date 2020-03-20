Under Armour, Inc. [NYSE: UAA] shares went higher by 5.96% from its previous closing of $8.55, now trading at the price of $9.06, also adding 0.51 points. Is UAA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.08 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of UAA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 381.84M float and a -6.50% run over in the last seven days. UAA share price has been hovering between $27.72 and $8.09 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Under Armour, Inc. [NYSE:UAA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.55.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Under Armour, Inc. [UAA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Under Armour, Inc. [UAA] sitting at +4.06 and its Gross Margin at +46.51, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.10%. Its Return on Equity is 4.42, and its Return on Assets is 2.03. These metrics suggest that this Under Armour, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Under Armour, Inc. [UAA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Under Armour, Inc. [UAA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.28 and P/E Ratio of 44.78. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.27 and its Current Ratio is 1.90. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Under Armour, Inc. [UAA] has 497.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.09 to 27.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 15.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.45. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Under Armour, Inc. [UAA] a Reliable Buy?

Under Armour, Inc. [UAA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.