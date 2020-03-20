United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] stock went up by 15.65% or 3.33 points up from its previous closing price of 21.28. The stock reached $24.61 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, UAL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -42.61% in the period of the last 7 days.

UAL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $23.99, at one point touching $18.09. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -74.37%. The 52-week high currently stands at 96.03 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -73.34% after the recent low of 17.80.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] is sitting at 3.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] sitting at 9.90% and its Gross Margin at 62.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has 329.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.80 to 96.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 35.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.19. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] a Reliable Buy?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.