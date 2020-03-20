United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] opened at $4.95 and closed at $5.28 a share within trading session on 03/19/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.97% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.97.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] had 10.39 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 16.46M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 16.88%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.34%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 4.54 during that period and X managed to take a rebound to 20.54 in the last 52 weeks.

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to United States Steel Corporation [X], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United States Steel Corporation [X] is sitting at 2.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.30.

Fundamental Analysis of United States Steel Corporation [X]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United States Steel Corporation [X] sitting at -1.80% and its Gross Margin at 7.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

United States Steel Corporation [X] has 200.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.54 to 20.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.03, which indicates that it is 16.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.75. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is United States Steel Corporation [X] a Reliable Buy?

United States Steel Corporation [X] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.