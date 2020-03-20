The share price of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] inclined by $10.49, presently trading at $12.19. The company’s shares saw 76.70% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 6.90 recorded on 03/19/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SPCE fall by -24.04% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 14.74 compared to -2.23 of all time high it touched on 03/20/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -71.91%, while additionally gaining 3.45% during the last 12 months. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $31.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 19.48% increase from the current trading price.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 47.00%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has 232.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.90 to 42.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.