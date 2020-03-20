Wells Fargo & Company[WFC] stock saw a move by -4.98% on Thursday, touching 26.08 million. Based on the recent volume, Wells Fargo & Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WFC shares recorded 4.87B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] stock additionally went up by 4.01% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -39.92% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WFC stock is set at -43.87% by far, with shares price recording returns by -47.94% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WFC shares showcased -42.18% decrease. WFC saw 54.75 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 25.89 compared to high within the same period of time.

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Wells Fargo & Company [WFC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is sitting at 2.90. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.81.

Fundamental Analysis of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] sitting at 67.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.10. These measurements indicate that Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has 4.87B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 137.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.89 to 54.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 12.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.