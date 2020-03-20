The share price of Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] inclined by $16.25, presently trading at $16.06. The company’s shares saw 0.60% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $15.97 recorded on 03/18/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as WY fall by -13.40% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -26.28% compared to -2.50 of all time high it touched on 03/13/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -46.05%, while additionally dropping -36.42% during the last 12 months. Weyerhaeuser Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $32.70. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 16.64% increase from the current trading price.

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.25.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] sitting at +4.55 and its Gross Margin at +17.42, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.90%. Its Return on Equity is -0.88, and its Return on Assets is -0.45. These metrics suggest that this Weyerhaeuser Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 75.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.32.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.88 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.39.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has 897.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.97 to 31.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 15.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.59. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] a Reliable Buy?

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.