Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APRN] opened at $24.95 and closed at $14.34 a share within trading session on 03/19/20. That means that the stock dropped by -29.64% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $10.09.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APRN] had 6.0 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.54M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 92.94%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 40.79%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.01 during that period and APRN managed to take a rebound to 28.84 in the last 52 weeks.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APRN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.13, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] sitting at -11.40% and its Gross Margin at 38.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.26. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.28.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] has 16.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 230.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.01 to 28.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 401.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] a Reliable Buy?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.