East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC] took an upward turn with a change of 5.92%, trading at the price of $32.39 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.31 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while East West Bancorp, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.60M shares for that time period. EWBC monthly volatility recorded 7.55%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.03%. PS value for EWBC stocks is 2.69 with PB recorded at 0.94.

East West Bancorp, Inc. [NASDAQ:EWBC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.58.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC] sitting at +41.99, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.80%. These measurements indicate that East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.20%. Its Return on Equity is 14.28, and its Return on Assets is 1.58. These metrics suggest that this East West Bancorp, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.55 and P/E Ratio of 7.02. These metrics all suggest that East West Bancorp, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.16.

East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC] has 156.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.29 to 53.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 12.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.