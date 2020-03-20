Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] opened at $4.33 and closed at $4.47 a share within trading session on 03/19/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.02% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.34.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] had 58.71 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 72.32M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.75%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.28%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 4.10 during that period and F managed to take a rebound to 10.56 in the last 52 weeks.

Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Ford Motor Company [F], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ford Motor Company [F] is sitting at 3.09. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.08.

Fundamental Analysis of Ford Motor Company [F]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ford Motor Company [F] sitting at 0.30% and its Gross Margin at 7.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Ford Motor Company [F] has 4.40B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.10 to 10.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 11.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 17.89. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ford Motor Company [F] a Reliable Buy?

Ford Motor Company [F] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.