GameStop Corp. [GME] took an upward turn with a change of 4.24%, trading at the price of $3.93 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while GameStop Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 3.82M shares for that time period. GME monthly volatility recorded 11.41%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 17.75%. PS value for GME stocks is 0.04 with PB recorded at 0.50.

GameStop Corp. [NYSE:GME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.77.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 03/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GameStop Corp. [GME]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GameStop Corp. [GME] sitting at +3.75 and its Gross Margin at +26.58.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -35.50%. Its Return on Equity is -44.77, and its Return on Assets is -17.50. These metrics suggest that this GameStop Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, GameStop Corp. [GME] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 61.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 2.40. GameStop Corp. [GME] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.53.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, GameStop Corp. [GME] earns $517,831 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 52.29 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.82. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.86 and its Current Ratio is 1.43. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

GameStop Corp. [GME] has 68.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $258.51M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.15 to 11.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.37, which indicates that it is 17.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GameStop Corp. [GME] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GameStop Corp. [GME], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.