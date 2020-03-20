JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] gained by 0.86% on the last trading session, reaching $7.66 price per share at the time. JetBlue Airways Corporation represents 333.29M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.53B with the latest information.

The JetBlue Airways Corporation traded at the price of $7.66 with 7.49 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of JBLU shares recorded 8.16M.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give JBLU an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.69, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] is sitting at 3.82. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.07.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] sitting at 9.90% and its Gross Margin at 70.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.41. Its Return on Equity is 12.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that JetBlue Airways Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 48.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.86 and P/E Ratio of 4.00. These metrics all suggest that JetBlue Airways Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has 333.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.70 to 21.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 22.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 15.76. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] a Reliable Buy?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.