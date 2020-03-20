Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] took an upward turn with a change of 1.12%, trading at the price of $7.23 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.32 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Paramount Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.90M shares for that time period. PGRE monthly volatility recorded 6.52%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 13.21%. PS value for PGRE stocks is 2.33 with PB recorded at 0.43.

Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE:PGRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] is sitting at 4.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Fundamental Analysis of Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] sitting at 15.80% and its Gross Margin at 64.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.49. Its Return on Equity is -0.90%, and its Return on Assets is -0.40%. These metrics suggest that this Paramount Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 100.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.21.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] has 251.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.42 to 15.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 13.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.07. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] a Reliable Buy?

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.