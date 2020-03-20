ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] took an upward turn with a change of 39.74%, trading at the price of $2.11 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.83 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while ProPetro Holding Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 1.83M shares for that time period. PUMP monthly volatility recorded 22.23%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 50.48%. PS value for PUMP stocks is 0.10 with PB recorded at 0.23.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE:PUMP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.51.

Fundamental Analysis of ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] sitting at +17.12 and its Gross Margin at +20.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 43.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.90%. Its Return on Equity is 28.72, and its Return on Assets is 17.44. These metrics all suggest that ProPetro Holding Corp. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 42.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.73 and P/E Ratio of 1.09. These metrics all suggest that ProPetro Holding Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] earns $1,079,909 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.47 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.71. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.97 and its Current Ratio is 0.99. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has 94.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $199.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.44 to 25.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.44. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] a Reliable Buy?

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.