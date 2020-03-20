The Home Depot Inc. [HD] took an upward turn with a change of 0.40%, trading at the price of $161.78 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.34 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Home Depot Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.73M shares for that time period. HD monthly volatility recorded 6.40%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 13.02%. PS value for HD stocks is 1.78.

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to The Home Depot Inc. [HD], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $161.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Home Depot Inc. [HD] is sitting at 4.05. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.95.

Fundamental Analysis of The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Home Depot Inc. [HD] sitting at 14.30% and its Gross Margin at 34.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] has 1.22B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 196.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 140.63 to 247.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 13.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Home Depot Inc. [HD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Home Depot Inc. [HD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.