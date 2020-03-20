TherapeuticsMD Inc.[TXMD] stock saw a move by -6.54% on Thursday, touching 2.3 million. Based on the recent volume, TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TXMD shares recorded 303.46M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] stock could reach median target price of $7.50.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] stock additionally went down by -21.32% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -55.42% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TXMD stock is set at -80.62% by far, with shares price recording returns by -57.20% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TXMD shares showcased -72.21% decrease. TXMD saw 5.64 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.95 compared to high within the same period of time.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give TXMD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.01, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 87.20%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 77.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.16. TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 71.32.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] has 303.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 324.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.95 to 5.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.69, which indicates that it is 20.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.19. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.