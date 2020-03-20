Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] opened at $104.95 and closed at $105.82 a share within trading session on 03/19/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.30% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $102.33.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] had 4.49 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.40M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.36%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.50%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $96.02 during that period and ZTS managed to take a rebound to $146.26 in the last 52 weeks.

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $105.82.

Fundamental Analysis of Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] sitting at +32.24 and its Gross Margin at +65.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.00%. These measurements indicate that Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.40%. Its Return on Equity is 61.31, and its Return on Assets is 13.44. These metrics all suggest that Zoetis Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 245.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 225.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 23.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 35.52 and P/E Ratio of 32.86. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] earns $590,566 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.90 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.85 and its Current Ratio is 2.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has 514.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $52.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 96.02 to 146.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 11.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.18. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zoetis Inc. [ZTS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.