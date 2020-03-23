Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] shares went higher by 19.66% from its previous closing of 1.78, now trading at the price of $2.13, also adding 0.35 points. Is ABEO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.97 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ABEO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 67.20M float and a 22.41% run over in the last seven days. ABEO share price has been hovering between 8.41 and 1.35 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ABEO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.13, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.14.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.35. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.53.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has 79.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 170.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.35 to 8.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.87, which indicates that it is 27.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.