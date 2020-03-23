Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $22.93 after ADPT shares went up by 1.69% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ:ADPT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ADPT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.93, with the high estimate being $46.00, the low estimate being $43.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] sitting at -92.10% and its Gross Margin at 73.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -81.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -23.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.90. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.56, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] has 125.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.19 to 55.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.