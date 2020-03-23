Adobe Inc. [ADBE] took an downward turn with a change of -3.96%, trading at the price of $295.34 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 7.44 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Adobe Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.21M shares for that time period. ADBE monthly volatility recorded 7.29%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.23%. PS value for ADBE stocks is 12.25 with PB recorded at 13.57.

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Adobe Inc. [ADBE], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give ADBE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $295.34, with the high estimate being $404.00, the low estimate being $293.00 and the median estimate amounting to $333.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $307.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Adobe Inc. [ADBE] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.48.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 06/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Adobe Inc. [ADBE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Adobe Inc. [ADBE] sitting at 25.90% and its Gross Margin at 85.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.80. These measurements indicate that Adobe Inc. [ADBE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.61. Its Return on Equity is 27.40%, and its Return on Assets is 13.90%. These metrics all suggest that Adobe Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.41 and P/E Ratio of 44.70. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has 483.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 142.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 255.13 to 386.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 12.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Adobe Inc. [ADBE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Adobe Inc. [ADBE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.