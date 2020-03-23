ADT Inc. [ADT] took an downward turn with a change of -2.52%, trading at the price of $3.87 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.57 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while ADT Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.77M shares for that time period. ADT monthly volatility recorded 10.07%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 13.15%. PS value for ADT stocks is 0.55 with PB recorded at 0.90.

ADT Inc. [NYSE:ADT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to ADT Inc. [ADT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give ADT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.87, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ADT Inc. [ADT] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ADT Inc. [ADT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ADT Inc. [ADT] sitting at 1.80% and its Gross Margin at 72.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.76. ADT Inc. [ADT] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.16.

ADT Inc. [ADT] has 734.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.69 to 8.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.58. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is ADT Inc. [ADT] a Reliable Buy?

ADT Inc. [ADT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.