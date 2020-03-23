The share price of Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] inclined by $26.90, presently trading at $26.73. The company’s shares saw 15.86% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 23.07 recorded on 03/20/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as AFL fall by -22.95% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 32.52 compared to -7.96 of all time high it touched on 03/16/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -48.09%, while additionally dropping -46.51% during the last 12 months. Aflac Incorporated is said to have a 12-month price target set at $49.38. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 22.65% increase from the current trading price.

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Aflac Incorporated [AFL] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AFL an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aflac Incorporated [AFL] is sitting at 3.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.42.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aflac Incorporated [AFL] sitting at 20.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.80. These measurements indicate that Aflac Incorporated [AFL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.20. Its Return on Equity is 11.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AFL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.24 and P/E Ratio of 6.04. These metrics all suggest that Aflac Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has 678.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.07 to 57.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 15.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.52. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aflac Incorporated [AFL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aflac Incorporated [AFL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.