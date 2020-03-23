AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE: MITT] dipped by -41.45% on the last trading session, reaching $2.67 price per share at the time. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. represents 22.55M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 102.83M with the latest information.

The AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. traded at the price of $2.67 with 1.6 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MITT shares recorded 362.52K.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE:MITT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MITT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.67, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] sitting at 52.20% and its Gross Margin at 40.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.70. These measurements indicate that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 17.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 25.95. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.10 and P/E Ratio of 1.11. These metrics all suggest that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has 22.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 102.83M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.03 to 17.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.94, which indicates that it is 74.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 17.18. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.