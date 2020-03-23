AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] dipped by -4.78% on the last trading session, reaching $9.36 price per share at the time. AGNC Investment Corp. represents 561.13M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 5.52B with the latest information.

The AGNC Investment Corp. traded at the price of $9.36 with 9.87 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AGNC shares recorded 9.27M.

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AGNC an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Fundamental Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] sitting at 23.60% and its Gross Margin at 26.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.50. These measurements indicate that AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.67. Its Return on Equity is 6.40%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AGNC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 896.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 89.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 151.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 34.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 96.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.91. AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.11 and P/E Ratio of 8.10. These metrics all suggest that AGNC Investment Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has 561.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.25 to 19.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 29.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 17.62. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.