Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE: ATI] stock went down by -17.60% or -1.1 points down from its previous closing price of 6.25. The stock reached $5.15 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ATI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -37.50% in the period of the last 7 days.

ATI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $6.58, at one point touching $4.95. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -81.27%. The 52-week high currently stands at 27.49 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -76.10% after the recent low of 6.22.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE:ATI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] is sitting at 3.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] sitting at 8.00% and its Gross Margin at 15.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.47. Its Return on Equity is 12.50%, and its Return on Assets is 4.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ATI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 66.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 66.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.15 and P/E Ratio of 2.79. These metrics all suggest that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] has 125.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 786.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.22 to 27.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -17.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.31, which indicates that it is 18.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 15.24. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.