AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] saw a change by -14.89% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.71. The company is holding 76.41M shares with keeping 51.39M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 39.23% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -84.09% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -64.52%, trading +41.54% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 76.41M shares valued at 3.0 million were bought and sold.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] is sitting at 2.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Fundamental Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] sitting at 2.50% and its Gross Margin at 63.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.90. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.30.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] has 76.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 243.75M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.95 to 17.07. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 31.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] a Reliable Buy?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.