American Electric Power Company Inc. [NYSE: AEP] stock went down by -11.58% or -9.36 points down from its previous closing price of 80.81. The stock reached $71.45 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AEP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -17.37% in the period of the last 7 days.

AEP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $88.06, at one point touching $79.57. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -31.93%. The 52-week high currently stands at 104.97 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -15.03% after the recent low of 73.53.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NYSE:AEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AEP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $71.45, with the high estimate being $115.00, the low estimate being $84.00 and the median estimate amounting to $103.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $80.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.82.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] sitting at 16.70% and its Gross Margin at 79.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.30. These measurements indicate that American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.06. American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.60 and P/E Ratio of 18.41. These metrics all suggest that American Electric Power Company Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has 540.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 38.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 73.53 to 104.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.24, which indicates that it is 13.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.44. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.