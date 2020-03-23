Americold Realty Trust [COLD] saw a change by -0.27% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $30.07. The company is holding 190.14M shares with keeping 190.14M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 29.06% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -25.61% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -22.16%, trading +29.06% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 190.14M shares valued at 4.78 million were bought and sold.

Americold Realty Trust [NYSE:COLD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Americold Realty Trust [COLD], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Americold Realty Trust [COLD] is sitting at 4.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.57.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Americold Realty Trust [COLD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Americold Realty Trust [COLD] sitting at 7.40% and its Gross Margin at 26.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.48. Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.31 and P/E Ratio of 126.50. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has 190.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.30 to 40.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Americold Realty Trust [COLD] a Reliable Buy?

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.