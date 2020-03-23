Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] saw a change by -10.20% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $26.84. The company is holding 421.63M shares with keeping 206.74M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 37.92% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -49.04% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -49.04%, trading +37.92% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 421.63M shares valued at 4.64 million were bought and sold.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give APO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.84, with the high estimate being $61.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $50.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] sitting at 42.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.50. These measurements indicate that Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.31. Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.95 and P/E Ratio of 7.21. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Global Management Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has 421.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.46 to 52.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 28.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.34. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.