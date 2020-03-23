Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] opened at $38.68 and closed at $40.19 a share within trading session on 03/20/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.47% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $37.99.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] had 13.95 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 9.01M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.79%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.07%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 36.64 during that period and AMAT managed to take a rebound to 69.44 in the last 52 weeks.

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AMAT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.99, with the high estimate being $86.00, the low estimate being $44.00 and the median estimate amounting to $75.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] is sitting at 4.39. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.47.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] sitting at 23.20% and its Gross Margin at 43.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.80. These measurements indicate that Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.58. Its Return on Equity is 34.10%, and its Return on Assets is 14.80%. These metrics all suggest that Applied Materials Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.22 and P/E Ratio of 12.57. These metrics all suggest that Applied Materials Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has 916.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 34.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.64 to 69.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 14.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.