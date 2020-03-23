Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] shares went lower by -17.84% from its previous closing of 4.82, now trading at the price of $3.96, also subtracting -0.86 points. Is ABR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.89 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ABR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 104.28M float and a -43.29% run over in the last seven days. ABR share price has been hovering between 15.77 and 3.54 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ABR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give ABR an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Fundamental Analysis of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] sitting at 29.80% and its Gross Margin at 65.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.60. These measurements indicate that Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.76. Its Return on Equity is 12.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ABR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 396.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 429.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 79.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.77.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] has 113.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 545.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 15.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 33.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 13.45. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.