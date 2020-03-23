The share price of Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHX] inclined by $1.78, presently trading at $1.87. The company’s shares saw 65.49% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.13 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ATHX jumped by 45.90% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.2800 compared to +0.7150 of all time high it touched on 03/20/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 40.16%, while additionally gaining 9.88% during the last 12 months. Athersys Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $9.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.13% increase from the current trading price.

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Athersys Inc. [ATHX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ATHX an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Athersys Inc. [ATHX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Athersys Inc. [ATHX]

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 29.33. Athersys Inc. [ATHX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.45.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] has 126.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 224.28M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.13 to 2.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.01, which indicates that it is 26.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.90. This RSI suggests that Athersys Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Athersys Inc. [ATHX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Athersys Inc. [ATHX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.