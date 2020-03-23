Autodesk Inc.[ADSK] stock saw a move by -0.81% on Friday, touching 4.51 million. Based on the recent volume, Autodesk Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ADSK shares recorded 219.70M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] stock additionally went down by -6.33% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -28.38% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ADSK stock is set at -6.80% by far, with shares price recording returns by -19.44% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ADSK shares showcased -3.49% decrease. ADSK saw 211.58 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 125.38 compared to high within the same period of time.

Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ:ADSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $149.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] is sitting at 4.06. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.06.

Fundamental Analysis of Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] sitting at 4.70% and its Gross Margin at 90.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 63.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.40.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] has 219.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 32.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 125.38 to 211.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 13.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] a Reliable Buy?

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.