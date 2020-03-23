Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ: ADP] opened at $117.80 and closed at $117.37 a share within trading session on 03/20/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.52% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $112.06.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ: ADP] had 6.12 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.43M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 12.11%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.98%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 103.11 during that period and ADP managed to take a rebound to 182.32 in the last 52 weeks.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ:ADP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ADP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $112.06, with the high estimate being $212.00, the low estimate being $130.00 and the median estimate amounting to $179.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $117.37.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] sitting at 22.00% and its Gross Margin at 43.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.00. These measurements indicate that Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 45.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 35.65. Its Return on Equity is 46.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.60%. These metrics all suggest that Automatic Data Processing Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 37.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.91 and P/E Ratio of 19.79. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] has 432.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 48.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 103.11 to 182.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 12.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.76. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.