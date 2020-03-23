Avantor Inc. [NYSE: AVTR] shares went lower by -0.86% from its previous closing of 10.41, now trading at the price of $10.32, also subtracting -0.09 points. Is AVTR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.81 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AVTR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 434.19M float and a -11.85% run over in the last seven days. AVTR share price has been hovering between 19.58 and 6.66 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Avantor Inc. [NYSE:AVTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Avantor Inc. [AVTR] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AVTR an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.32, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Avantor Inc. [AVTR] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Avantor Inc. [AVTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Avantor Inc. [AVTR] sitting at 7.90% and its Gross Margin at 31.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.50. Its Return on Equity is -124.20%, and its Return on Assets is -3.40%. These metrics suggest that this Avantor Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Avantor Inc. [AVTR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 207.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 344.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Avantor Inc. [AVTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.57.

Avantor Inc. [AVTR] has 459.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.66 to 19.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Avantor Inc. [AVTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Avantor Inc. [AVTR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.