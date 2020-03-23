Avis Budget Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CAR] dipped by -1.09% on the last trading session, reaching $10.86 price per share at the time. Avis Budget Group Inc. represents 59.76M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 656.16M with the latest information.

The Avis Budget Group Inc. traded at the price of $10.86 with 4.07 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CAR shares recorded 2.33M.

Avis Budget Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Fundamental Analysis of Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] sitting at 7.90% and its Gross Margin at 48.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.99. Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.68 and P/E Ratio of 2.68. These metrics all suggest that Avis Budget Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] has 59.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 656.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.35 to 52.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.55, which indicates that it is 42.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.87. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] a Reliable Buy?

Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.