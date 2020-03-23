Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] took an downward turn with a change of -3.78%, trading at the price of $55.80 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.65 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Beyond Meat Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 9.79M shares for that time period. BYND monthly volatility recorded 9.71%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.55%. PS value for BYND stocks is 11.29 with PB recorded at 9.29.

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give BYND an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $55.86, with the high estimate being $130.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $108.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] is sitting at 3.07. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] sitting at -6.10% and its Gross Margin at 33.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 266.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.16. Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.12.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has 58.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.00 to 239.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.02. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] a Reliable Buy?

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.