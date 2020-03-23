Biocept Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOC] dipped by -4.85% on the last trading session, reaching $0.26 price per share at the time. Biocept Inc. represents 102.76M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 27.75M with the latest information.

The Biocept Inc. traded at the price of $0.26 with 1.91 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BIOC shares recorded 13.49M.

Biocept Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Biocept Inc. [BIOC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 9/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Biocept Inc. [BIOC] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Biocept Inc. [BIOC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -554.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -759.13. Its Return on Equity is -269.80%, and its Return on Assets is -157.00%. These metrics suggest that this Biocept Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Biocept Inc. [BIOC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 53.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 32.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 2.67. Biocept Inc. [BIOC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31.

Biocept Inc. [BIOC] has 102.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.75M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 2.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 21.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Biocept Inc. [BIOC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Biocept Inc. [BIOC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.