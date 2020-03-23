Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $4.83 after BLMN shares went down by -18.14% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:BLMN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] is sitting at 3.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.92.

Fundamental Analysis of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 69.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.92. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.02 and P/E Ratio of 3.36. These metrics all suggest that Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] has 86.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 419.75M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.54 to 24.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 39.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 15.26. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] a Reliable Buy?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.