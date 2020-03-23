Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] saw a change by 2.07% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $11.84. The company is holding 78.06M shares with keeping 78.06M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 83.85% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -67.31% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -67.75%, trading +81.37% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 78.06M shares valued at 1.42 million were bought and sold.

Boyd Gaming Corporation [NYSE:BYD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BYD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.85, with the high estimate being $42.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $39.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] is sitting at 4.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] sitting at 13.20% and its Gross Margin at 47.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.23. Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.88 and P/E Ratio of 8.56. These metrics all suggest that Boyd Gaming Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] has 78.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 905.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.44 to 36.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 83.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.67, which indicates that it is 43.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.77. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] a Reliable Buy?

Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.