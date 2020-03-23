BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $26.62 after BBIO shares went up by 29.85% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BBIO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.62, with the high estimate being $51.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $43.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] is sitting at 4.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.86.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 93.80%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -13.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 86.28. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.61.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] has 97.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.23 to 48.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 87.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.